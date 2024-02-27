Hunter’s 20 lead Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 66-58

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Darweshi Hunter scored 20 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 66-58 on Tuesday night.…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Darweshi Hunter scored 20 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 66-58 on Tuesday night.

Hunter added five rebounds for the RedHawks (14-14, 8-7 Mid-American Conference). Bradley Dean scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux had 11 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Rashaun Agee finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for the Falcons (17-11, 8-7). Bowling Green also got nine points and three steals from Trey Thomas. Sam Towns also had eight points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

