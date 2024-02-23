Hunter, Miami (OH) RedHawks to host Taylor and the Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-10, 10-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-14, 6-7 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-10, 10-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-14, 6-7 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darweshi Hunter and the Miami (OH) RedHawks host Brian Taylor and the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The RedHawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Miami (OH) is sixth in the MAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter averaging 3.9.

The Chippewas are 10-3 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Miami (OH)’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.