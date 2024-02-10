Hunter leads Ohio against Arkansas State

Ohio Bobcats (13-10, 7-4 MAC) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-14, 6-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Ohio Bobcats (13-10, 7-4 MAC) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-14, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Jaylin Hunter scored 32 points in Ohio’s 84-79 overtime win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-3 at home. Arkansas State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 2.5.

The Bobcats are 2-5 in road games. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Arkansas State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Ohio allows. Ohio has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 13.1 points and 5.8 assists for the Red Wolves. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Hunter is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

