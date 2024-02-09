Hunter leads Ohio against Arkansas State after 32-point game

Ohio Bobcats (13-10, 7-4 MAC) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-14, 6-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Ohio Bobcats (13-10, 7-4 MAC) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-14, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Jaylin Hunter scored 32 points in Ohio’s 84-79 overtime victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-3 at home. Arkansas State is eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 37.8 rebounds. Dyondre Dominguez leads the Red Wolves with 7.5 boards.

The Bobcats are 2-5 on the road. Ohio ranks third in the MAC scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Shereef Mitchell averaging 8.0.

Arkansas State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Ohio allows. Ohio has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Hunter is averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Mitchell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

