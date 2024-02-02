Hunter leads Miami (OH) against Ohio after 20-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-10, 5-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-10, 5-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits the Ohio Bobcats after Darweshi Hunter scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 71-67 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bobcats have gone 8-3 at home. Ohio has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

The RedHawks have gone 5-4 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Bryce Bultman with 2.8.

Ohio averages 78.2 points, 7.1 more per game than the 71.1 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 73.8 points per game, 2.9 more than the 70.9 Ohio gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and RedHawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shereef Mitchell is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Darweshi Hunter is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

