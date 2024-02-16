Hunter and Ohio host Toledo

Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 7-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-9, 9-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 7-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-9, 9-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Toledo Rockets after Jaylin Hunter scored 20 points in Ohio’s 100-87 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Rockets have gone 9-2 at home. Toledo is the best team in the MAC with 14.2 fast break points.

The Bobcats have gone 7-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Toledo makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Ohio averages 78.8 points per game, 1.4 more than the 77.4 Toledo allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Hunter is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

