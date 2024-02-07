Humrichous leads Evansville past Bradley 73-70

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Humrichous led Evansville with 14 points and secured the victory with a layup with 35…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Humrichous led Evansville with 14 points and secured the victory with a layup with 35 seconds remaining as the Purple Aces took down Bradley 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Humrichous added three steals for the Purple Aces (15-9, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tanner Cuff added nine points while finishing 4 of 7 from the floor, and also had five rebounds. Joshua Hughes had nine points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.

The Braves (17-7, 9-4) were led in scoring by Duke Deen, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Connor Hickman added 14 points and five assists for Bradley. In addition, Darius Hannah finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Cameron Haffner scored six points in the first half for Evansville, who led 32-27 at halftime. Humrichous scored nine points in the second half for Evansville, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.