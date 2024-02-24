Humrichous leads Evansville against Southern Illinois after 20-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (18-10, 10-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-13, 6-11 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (18-10, 10-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-13, 6-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Ben Humrichous scored 20 points in Evansville’s 88-79 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces are 10-3 on their home court. Evansville ranks sixth in the MVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Kenny Strawbridge averaging 2.6.

The Salukis are 10-7 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is the top team in the MVC giving up only 67.1 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Evansville is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Salukis match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yacine Toumi is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Humrichous is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Xavier Johnson is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

