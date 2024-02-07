Huie leads Idaho State against Sacramento State after 20-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (6-17, 2-8 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-14, 4-6 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-17, 2-8 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-14, 4-6 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Kiree Huie scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 81-79 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals are 5-3 in home games. Idaho State has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets have gone 2-8 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Idaho State averages 69.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.7 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 67.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 70.1 Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Parker is shooting 53.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Zee Hamoda is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Duncan Powell is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.