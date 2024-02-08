Huibregste’s 18 lead Wright State past winless Detroit Mercy 92-85

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Alex Huibregste and Trey Calvin each scored 18 points as Wright State beat winless Detroit Mercy…

Huibregste also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (14-11, 9-5 Horizon League). Tanner Holden shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Marcus Tankersley led the Titans (0-25, 0-14) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, six assists and three steals. Mak Manciel added 20 points for Detroit Mercy. Jayden Stone finished with 19 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

