Huibregste, Braun lead Wright State over Oakland 96-75

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Alex Huibregste had 21 points, AJ Braun scored 20 and Wright State beat Oakland 96-75…

Listen now to WTOP News

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Alex Huibregste had 21 points, AJ Braun scored 20 and Wright State beat Oakland 96-75 on Sunday.

Huibregste added six assists for the Raiders (17-12, 12-6 Horizon League). Braun grabbed five rebounds. Brandon Noel sank half of his 12 shots and scored 19.

D.Q. Cole led the Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 14-5) with 18 points and five assists. Trey Townsend added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Blake Lampman also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.