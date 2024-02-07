Huff, Watson combine for 45 points as Gonzaga beats Portland 96-64

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 25 points, Anton Watson added 20 and Gonzaga beat Portland 96-64 on Wednesday…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 25 points, Anton Watson added 20 and Gonzaga beat Portland 96-64 on Wednesday night.

Huff also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-6, 8-2 West Coast Conference). Watson was 9 for 11 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and grabbed five rebounds. Nolan Hickman had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Pilots (9-16, 3-7) were led by Juan Sebastian Gorosito, who posted 13 points. Bol Dengdit added 12 points and eight rebounds for Portland. Vukasin Masic also put up 12 points and five assists.

Gonzaga took the lead with 19:38 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 50-23 at halftime, with Watson racking up 14 points. Gonzaga extended its lead to 83-50 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Huff scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

