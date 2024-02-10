Huff leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 22-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (16-8, 8-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-7, 8-3 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Chattanooga Mocs (16-8, 8-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-7, 8-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Honor Huff scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 88-84 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Spartans are 9-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Mocs are 8-3 in SoCon play. Chattanooga has a 6-7 record against teams above .500.

UNC Greensboro scores 77.4 points, 6.0 more per game than the 71.4 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 20.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Huff is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.