Huff leads Chattanooga against Furman

Chattanooga Mocs (18-8, 10-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-12, 8-5 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Chattanooga Mocs (18-8, 10-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-12, 8-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Furman Paladins after Honor Huff scored 31 points in Chattanooga’s 84-71 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Paladins are 10-2 on their home court. Furman is second in the SoCon with 16.8 assists per game led by JP Pegues averaging 5.0.

The Mocs have gone 10-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Furman makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Chattanooga averages 79.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 75.9 Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 16.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

Huff is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.