Huff and Chattanooga host Wofford

Wofford Terriers (15-12, 8-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (18-9, 10-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Wofford Terriers after Honor Huff scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-65 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs have gone 10-3 at home. Chattanooga averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Terriers are 8-6 against conference opponents. Wofford is seventh in the SoCon allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Chattanooga makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Wofford has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is averaging 17.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Mocs.

Corey Tripp is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

