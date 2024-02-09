Huff and Chattanooga host UNC Greensboro

Chattanooga Mocs (16-8, 8-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-7, 8-3 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs (16-8, 8-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-7, 8-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Honor Huff scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 88-84 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Spartans have gone 9-2 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mocs are 8-3 in conference games. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Sam Alexis averaging 6.0.

UNC Greensboro scores 77.4 points, 6.0 more per game than the 71.4 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikeal Brown-Jones is scoring 20.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 14.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Huff is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.