Howard hosts conference rival Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (9-16, 5-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-15, 5-4 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryce…

Morgan State Bears (9-16, 5-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-15, 5-4 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harris and the Howard Bison host Will Thomas and the Morgan State Bears in MEAC action.

The Bison have gone 6-4 at home. Howard is fifth in the MEAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Harris averaging 2.8.

The Bears are 5-4 in MEAC play. Morgan State is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Howard averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Howard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 57.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 16.3 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.