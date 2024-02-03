Houston Christian visits Smith and Nicholls State

Houston Christian Huskies (5-14, 3-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-10, 5-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-14, 3-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-10, 5-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -10; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Diante Smith scored 29 points in Nicholls State’s 87-84 overtime victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Colonels have gone 5-1 in home games. Nicholls State ranks fourth in the Southland with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 5.8.

The Huskies have gone 3-5 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is ninth in college basketball scoring 41.4 points per game in the paint led by Jay Alvarez averaging 9.3.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Nicholls State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is averaging 16.1 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Colonels. Smith is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Marcus Greene is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Alvarez is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.