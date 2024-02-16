Houston Christian visits Caldwell and SE Louisiana

Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 4-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-13, 7-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 4-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-13, 7-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Nick Caldwell scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 79-77 overtime victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Lions have gone 7-2 at home. SE Louisiana ranks eighth in the Southland in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Roger McFarlane leads the Lions with 8.4 boards.

The Huskies are 4-8 in Southland play. Houston Christian is third in the Southland with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 3.1.

SE Louisiana averages 68.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 82.6 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McFarlane averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Caldwell is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Jay Alvarez is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

