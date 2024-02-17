Houston Christian visits Caldwell and SE Louisiana

Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 4-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-13, 7-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 4-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-13, 7-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -14; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on the Houston Christian Huskies after Nick Caldwell scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 79-77 overtime win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Lions are 7-2 on their home court. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Roger McFarlane paces the Lions with 8.4 boards.

The Huskies are 4-8 in Southland play. Houston Christian is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SE Louisiana’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 70.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 70.2 SE Louisiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caldwell is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Lions. McFarlane is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Jay Alvarez is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

