Houston Christian takes on Northwestern State in conference matchup

Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 6-8 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-18, 4-9 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 6-8 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-18, 4-9 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Imariagbe and the Houston Christian Huskies host Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons in Southland play.

The Huskies have gone 5-5 at home. Houston Christian averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Demons are 6-8 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Houston Christian scores 70.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 76.1 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Alvarez is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Dominic Capriotti is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Davis averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Chase Forte is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.