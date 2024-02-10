Houston Christian Huskies take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals on 4-game losing streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-15, 2-7 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-16, 3-7 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-15, 2-7 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-16, 3-7 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian enters the matchup against Incarnate Word after losing four straight games.

The Huskies are 4-4 in home games. Houston Christian is second in the Southland with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 5.8.

The Cardinals are 2-7 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is averaging 14.1 points for the Huskies. Jay Alvarez is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Josiah Hammons averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Sky Wicks is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.