Houston Christian Huskies face the Incarnate Word Cardinals on 4-game losing streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-15, 2-7 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-16, 3-7 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-15, 2-7 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-16, 3-7 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian comes into the matchup with Incarnate Word as losers of four in a row.

The Huskies have gone 4-4 in home games. Houston Christian is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals have gone 2-7 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Houston Christian averages 70.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 78.0 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 73.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 81.5 Houston Christian allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is averaging 14.1 points for the Huskies. Jay Alvarez is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Elijah Davis is averaging 4.4 points for the Cardinals. Sky Wicks is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.