Houston Christian and Texas A&M-CC meet in conference matchup

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10, 10-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-19, 4-10 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10, 10-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-19, 4-10 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -12.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Houston Christian and Texas A&M-CC will play on Monday.

The Huskies are 5-6 on their home court. Houston Christian is the top team in the Southland with 39.4 points in the paint led by Jay Alvarez averaging 9.3.

The Islanders are 10-4 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 75.1 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 82.6 Houston Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.4 points. Alvarez is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Marion Humphrey is averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Islanders. Garry Clark is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.