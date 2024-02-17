House scores 18, Drexel downs Campbell 81-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke House had 18 points in Drexel’s 81-66 victory against Campbell on Saturday. House shot 6 for…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke House had 18 points in Drexel’s 81-66 victory against Campbell on Saturday.

House shot 6 for 11, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (17-10, 10-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Kobe Magee scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Justin Moore was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Anthony Dell’Orso led the way for the Fighting Camels (12-15, 6-8) with 23 points and four steals. Jasin Sinani added 16 points and two steals for Campbell. Laurynas Vaistaras also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play Thursday. Drexel visits Hofstra and Campbell hosts Hampton.

