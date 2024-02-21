House leads New Mexico against No. 22 Colorado State after 22-point game

Colorado State Rams (20-6, 8-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-6, 8-5 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (20-6, 8-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-6, 8-5 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -6; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts the No. 22 Colorado State Rams after Jaelen House scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 81-70 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos have gone 11-2 in home games. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 3.6.

The Rams are 8-5 in MWC play. Colorado State scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

New Mexico makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Colorado State scores 6.9 more points per game (77.9) than New Mexico gives up to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lobos. House is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 64.4% over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

