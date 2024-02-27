House and the Rhode Island Rams take on conference foe VCU

Rhode Island Rams (11-16, 5-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (18-9, 10-4 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (11-16, 5-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (18-9, 10-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaden House and the Rhode Island Rams visit Max Shulga and the VCU Rams in A-10 action Wednesday.

The VCU Rams are 12-5 in home games. VCU averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Rhode Island Rams are 5-9 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is ninth in the A-10 scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

VCU averages 71.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 76.6 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island scores 7.2 more points per game (73.5) than VCU allows to opponents (66.3).

The VCU Rams and Rhode Island Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shulga is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the VCU Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

House is averaging 14.9 points for the Rhode Island Rams. David Green is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.