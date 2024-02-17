House and Rhode Island host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-7, 10-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-13, 5-6 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-7, 10-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-13, 5-6 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Jaden House scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 81-79 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Rams are 9-4 in home games. Rhode Island gives up 75.9 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Ramblers are 10-2 in conference games. Loyola Chicago averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Braden Norris with 4.6.

Rhode Island averages 74.1 points, 6.5 more per game than the 67.6 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 73.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 75.9 Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Ramblers meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is averaging 15.3 points for the Rams. David Green is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Norris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Des Watson is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

