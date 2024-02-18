House and Rhode Island host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-7, 10-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-13, 5-6 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-7, 10-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-13, 5-6 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Jaden House scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 81-79 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Rams have gone 9-4 at home. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 scoring 74.1 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Ramblers are 10-2 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is sixth in the A-10 with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Miles Rubin averaging 4.8.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island gives up.

The Rams and Ramblers meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Kortright is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. House is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Des Watson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.