House and No. 25 New Mexico host Nevada

New Mexico Lobos (19-5, 7-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-5, 6-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (19-5, 7-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-5, 6-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 New Mexico takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Jaelen House scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 80-77 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Wolf Pack have gone 12-1 at home. Nevada is fourth in the MWC scoring 76.3 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Lobos are 7-4 in conference matchups. New Mexico is 18-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Nevada makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). New Mexico averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

House is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals. Donovan Dent is shooting 54.1% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

