Hornery scores 14, Southern Cal cruises past Oregon State 82-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Hornery scored 14 points off the bench and Southern Cal breezed to an 82-54 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

Hornery missed both of his 3-point attempts but hit all five tries from inside the arc for the Trojans (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). He was 4 for 5 from the free-throw line and grabbed four rebounds as USC snapped a six-game skid by beating Oregon State at home for the eighth time in the last nine matchups.

Oziyah Sellers and reserves DJ Rodman and Kijani Wright all scored 12 for USC. Rodman added 14 boards for his first double-double of the season. Bronny James finished with nine points and six assists.

Jordan Pope, the reigning conference player of the week, had 14 points to lead the Beavers (11-11, 3-8), but he also had half of their 12 turnovers. Tyler Bilodeau had 12 points and Dexter Akanno scored 10.

Wright had seven points off the bench and four players — including James — scored five as USC took a commanding 38-23 lead at halftime.

Sellers hit back-to-back jumpers to push the lead to 31 with 11:27 left to play. Rodman followed with a layup to give the Trojans their biggest lead at 65-32.

USC entered play with its fewest wins through 21 games since the 2012-13 season. The Trojans’ losing streak was their longest since dropping nine straight during the 2014-15 campaign.

