Horne, NC State Wolfpack to visit Watkins, Florida State Seminoles

NC State Wolfpack (17-10, 9-7 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 8-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamir Watkins and the Florida State Seminoles host DJ Horne and the NC State Wolfpack in ACC action.

The Seminoles are 8-7 in home games. Florida State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolfpack are 9-7 in conference matchups. NC State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% NC State allows to opponents. NC State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Horne is averaging 17.6 points for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.