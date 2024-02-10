Horne leads NC State against Wake Forest after 25-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-7, 7-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

NC State Wolfpack (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-7, 7-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -8; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after DJ Horne scored 25 points in NC State’s 67-64 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 12-0 at home. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Miller averaging 7.1.

The Wolfpack have gone 7-5 against ACC opponents. NC State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wake Forest makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). NC State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is averaging 17.9 points for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Michael O’Connell is averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Wolfpack. Horne is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

