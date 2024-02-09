Horne leads NC State against Wake Forest after 25-point game

NC State Wolfpack (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-7, 7-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

NC State Wolfpack (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-7, 7-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after DJ Horne scored 25 points in NC State’s 67-64 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 12-0 at home. Wake Forest has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wolfpack are 7-5 against ACC opponents. NC State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Wake Forest averages 80.7 points, 10.7 more per game than the 70.0 NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is averaging 17.9 points for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Horne is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

