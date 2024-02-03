Horne leads NC State against Georgia Tech after 24-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 3-7 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 3-7 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (14-7, 6-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -8; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after DJ Horne scored 24 points in NC State’s 74-68 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wolfpack are 10-2 in home games. NC State is eighth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Mohamed Diarra leads the Wolfpack with 6.0 boards.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-7 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 5-1 in one-possession games.

NC State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Georgia Tech allows to opponents. Georgia Tech has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 42.8% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack.

Baye Ndongo is averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.