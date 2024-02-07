Horne and NC State host Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (15-7, 7-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (15-7, 7-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after DJ Horne scored 26 points in NC State’s 82-76 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-2 in home games. NC State is seventh in the ACC scoring 75.7 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Panthers are 5-6 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

NC State scores 75.7 points, 8.9 more per game than the 66.8 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 5.4 more points per game (75.6) than NC State gives up to opponents (70.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. DJ Burns Jr. is averaging 14 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for NC State.

Blake Hinson is averaging 18 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

