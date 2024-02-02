Hopkins leads Prairie View A&M against Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (7-12, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-12, 3-4 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (7-12, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-12, 3-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays the Texas Southern Tigers after Javontae Hopkins scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 87-76 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Tigers are 5-3 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 66.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 76.9 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Hopkins is averaging 14.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

PJ Henry is averaging 13.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

