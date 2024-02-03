Hopkins leads Prairie View A&M against Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (7-12, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-12, 3-4 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (7-12, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-12, 3-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Javontae Hopkins scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 87-76 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Tigers are 5-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Prairie View A&M averages 71.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 71.6 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The Panthers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Nick Gazelas is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

PJ Henry is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

