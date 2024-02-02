Holy Cross visits Loyola (MD) following Perry’s 22-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-18, 2-7 Patriot League) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-18, 2-7 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Deon Perry scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 67-52 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds are 1-7 on their home court. Loyola (MD) averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Crusaders are 3-6 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross is seventh in the Patriot League with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Kenney averaging 2.4.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

DeAndre Williams is averaging 4.4 points for the Crusaders. Joseph Octave is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

