Holy Cross visits Loyola (MD) after Perry’s 22-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-18, 2-7 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Holy Cross Crusaders after Deon Perry scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 67-52 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds are 1-7 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 4.9.

The Crusaders are 3-6 against conference opponents. Holy Cross has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 66.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.7 Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Milos Ilic is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Joe Nugent averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Joseph Octave is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

