Holy Cross plays Navy following Kenney’s 25-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-19, 6-9 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (9-17, 5-10 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces the Navy Midshipmen after Caleb Kenney scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 73-59 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 7-5 on their home court. Navy ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 12.0 assists per game led by Austin Benigni averaging 3.8.

The Crusaders have gone 6-9 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenney averaging 2.4.

Navy averages 66.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 73.8 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Draper is averaging 9.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and two steals for the Midshipmen. Benigni is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Kenney is averaging 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

