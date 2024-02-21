Holy Cross knocks off Bucknell 73-59

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Caleb Kenney scored 25 points as Holy Cross beat Bucknell 73-59 on Wednesday night. Kenney had…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Caleb Kenney scored 25 points as Holy Cross beat Bucknell 73-59 on Wednesday night.

Kenney had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (9-19, 6-9 Patriot League). Bo Montgomery added 23 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had 12 rebounds and seven assists. Will Batchelder shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Jack Forrest finished with 16 points and two steals for the Bison (10-18, 7-8). Elvin Edmonds IV added 12 points for Bucknell. In addition, Ruot Bijiek finished with 10 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Holy Cross visits Navy and Bucknell hosts Army.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

