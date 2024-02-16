Holy Cross faces Army in conference matchup

Army Black Knights (9-17, 5-8 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 5-8 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (9-17, 5-8 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 5-8 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Scovens and the Army Black Knights visit Caleb Kenney and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot League play.

The Crusaders are 4-6 on their home court. Holy Cross allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Black Knights are 5-8 in Patriot League play. Army ranks sixth in the Patriot League shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Holy Cross averages 65.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 63.1 Army gives up. Army averages 61.1 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 74.9 Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging seven points.

Scovens is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

