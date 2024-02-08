Holt’s 27 help South Dakota defeat Denver 92-86 in OT

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Bostyn Holt had 27 points in South Dakota’s 92-86 overtime win against Denver on Thursday night.…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Bostyn Holt had 27 points in South Dakota’s 92-86 overtime win against Denver on Thursday night.

Holt was 10 of 26 shooting and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Coyotes (10-15, 3-7 Summit League). Lahat Thioune scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Paul Bruns was 5 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding eight rebounds. The Coyotes stopped a five-game slide with the win.

Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (13-12, 4-6) with 30 points and seven assists. Denver also got 21 points and 11 rebounds from Touko Tainamo. In addition, Jaxon Brenchley finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

