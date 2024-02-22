Holt and South Dakota host UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (12-15, 6-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-17, 3-9 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (12-15, 6-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-17, 3-9 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Bostyn Holt scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 83-80 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes are 6-5 in home games. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit League with 12.3 assists per game led by Holt averaging 3.0.

The Kangaroos are 6-6 in Summit League play. UMKC ranks second in the Summit League giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

South Dakota is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Khristion Courseault is averaging 10.1 points and four assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

