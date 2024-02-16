Holt and South Dakota host St. Thomas

South Dakota Coyotes (10-16, 3-8 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 6-5 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-16, 3-8 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 6-5 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Bostyn Holt scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 91-84 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Tommies are 9-2 in home games. St. Thomas has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Coyotes are 3-8 in conference play. South Dakota is the Summit League leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lahat Thioune averaging 5.8.

St. Thomas makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). South Dakota has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheem Anthony is averaging 12.2 points for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Kaleb Stewart is averaging 15.8 points for the Coyotes. Thioune is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.