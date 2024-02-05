Holmes leads No. 21 Dayton against Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Dayton Flyers (18-3, 8-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-7, 5-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (18-3, 8-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-7, 5-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Dayton plays the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Daron Holmes scored 34 points in Dayton’s 76-71 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Hawks are 10-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 with 15.1 assists per game led by Lynn Greer III averaging 4.0.

The Flyers are 8-1 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Holmes averaging 6.2.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 74.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the 70.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Holmes is averaging 20 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Flyers: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.