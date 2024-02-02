Holmes leads No. 21 Dayton against Saint Bonaventure after 25-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-7, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (17-3, 7-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-7, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (17-3, 7-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -7; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Dayton plays the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Daron Holmes scored 25 points in Dayton’s 83-61 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Flyers have gone 10-0 at home. Dayton is 16-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bonnies are 4-4 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Dayton averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc. Holmes is shooting 56.2% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Chad Venning is averaging 14.2 points and 1.9 blocks for the Bonnies. Charles Pride is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

