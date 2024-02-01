Holmes and No. 21 Dayton host Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-7, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (17-3, 7-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-7, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (17-3, 7-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Dayton hosts the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Daron Holmes scored 25 points in Dayton’s 83-61 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Flyers have gone 10-0 in home games. Dayton is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies have gone 4-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Dayton averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Bonnies match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 19.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Chad Venning is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bonnies. Charles Pride is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

