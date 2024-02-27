Holmes and No. 21 Dayton host Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (15-12, 5-9 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (21-5, 11-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (15-12, 5-9 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (21-5, 11-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -10; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Dayton takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Daron Holmes scored 26 points in Dayton’s 71-67 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers are 13-0 in home games. Dayton scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-9 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Dayton averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 6.5 more points per game (71.0) than Dayton allows (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 55.3% and averaging 20.2 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

